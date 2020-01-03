Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu's goofy video with Anup Jalota will leave you in splits; WATCH

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu recently shared a video on Instagram where she is seen singing and acting with Anup Jalota and it is too funny to handle. Take a look.

If we had to name one controversial jodi of Bigg Boss 12, it sure would be Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota. The guru-sishya jodi created a storm with their alleged love-affair in the BB 12 house. However, after they came out of the house, they clarified that the love-angle between them was only for the game and they're just a pair of student and teacher. It has been 1 year and more since the show has got over and a new season has also began, but the duo is still making head turns with their chemistry and bond.

Jasleen, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a goofy video on her Instagram handle with her guruji Anup Jalota. In the video, the beautiful singer-actress is seen lip-syncing a song with the veteran 'Bhajan Samraat’ singer, Anup Jalota. Not only are they seen singing but also showing off their acting skills as they express their the mood of the song. Both, are seen twinning in pink and look beautiful together. They are seen setting the right mood as they hum the popular song, 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye'. To add the drama to the video, Anup ji is also seen holding a toy gun in his hand. We must say that their goofiness is too cute to handle and they sure know how to set the right mood. Also, a special mention to Jasleen's shining smile, it totally swooned us.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra say THIS about their dating rumours; Details inside

Take a look at Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's goofy video:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like seeing the pair together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More