Bigg Boss 12's Sreesanth REVEALS why he is not in contact with 'sister' Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Bigg Boss 12 former contestant Sreesanth opened up about not being in touch with his 'sister' Dipika Kakar. Read on.

Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar grabbed many eyeballs for their amazing bond in Bigg Boss 12. The two found a real connection in the BB 12 house and were touted to be one of the best brother-sister duos on Indian TV. Not only did they stand by each other throughout their three-month long journey, but they also kept in touch even after the show's closure. However, their bond turned sour as Dipika unfollowed Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari on social media. This did not go down well with the former cricketer and he took offensive of the same.

Calling it a disrespectful act, Sreesanth decided to part ways from the BB 12 winner and broke all ties with her. Sree and Dipika's split left many fans disheartened. While both have been mum about their bad relations, during a reason live chat with Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth opened about what went wrong between him and the Sasural Simar ka actress. Not only this, but he also revealed the reason for not being in touch with his 'rakhi sister' Dipika Kakar Ibrahim.

When asked if he is on talking terms with Dipika, Sreesanth said that she is not in touch with the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress. However, he is in contact with everyone else from the season, except her. Revealing about their last conversation, Sree mentioned that he was the one to initiate a communication with Dipika on his daughter's birthday. He had dropped an invite to Dipika on Saanvika's birthday, as her daughter was insisting on her bua to be present on her special day.

However, Sree revealed that Dipika did not bother to respond to his message, so things did not turn into a meeting. He further mentioned that for him the best gift one can give someone is respect, and that is of utmost priority to him. Later he added, 'If she feels like talking to me, then she is more than welcome.'

