Bigg Boss 13: After Paras & Mahira, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill to appear in a music video; DEETS Inside

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will soon be appearing in a music video much to the excitement of their fans. Read further for more details.

Just like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 has also witnessed numerous friendships and unbreakable bonds among the contestants. Be it Asim and Himanshi’s love story or be it Paras and Mahira’s friendship, these Jodis have made the audiences fall in love with them. We cannot proceed further without having mentioned the friendship between Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their friendship is still famous and #SidNaaz continues to rule our hearts.

Now, there’s some good news for all the #SidNaaz fans. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are going to appear in a music video together. This has been announced by popular singer Darshan Raval who will be crooning the song for the same. He has shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen posing with Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This is where the singer makes this exciting announcement too which is sure to leave the fans elated.

Check out Darshan Rawal’s post below:

For the unversed, the shooting schedule for the music video has already begun at Madh Island. It has been produced by Kaushal Joshi. A few days before, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had also collaborated for a music video titled Baarish which has received tremendous response from the fans. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently searching for her prospective groom in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras Chhabra has also been on the lookout for a partner in the same show along with Shehnaaz.

