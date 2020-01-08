Bigg Boss 13: After Vikas Gupta, BB 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh to enter Salman Khan's show as wild card?

Latest rumours suggest that Bigg Boss 13 winner Vindu Dara Singh will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild-card contestant. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 13 is not only touted as the most interesting season, but is also the one of the longest seasons. As we all know by now that the makers have extended the season by 15 days, now there's another news that is grabbing headlines. The show has completed 100 days and now there are rumours of another wild-card entry. Yes, after spanning for more than 3 months, the makers are planning to introduce another wild-card contestant in the house to boost the entertainment factor and TRPs further.

Surprisingly, this new contestant is someone who has already been in the Bigg Boss house before. We're talking about none other than Vindu Dara Singh. Yes, latest rumours suggest that the Bigg Boss 13 winner is all set to enter the 'tedha' season as the new wild-card entry. As per reports in BollywoodLife reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be stepping in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there are also rumours that Vindu will only be locked inside for a week , but the housemates will not know about this fact. After Vikas Gupta, Vindu will be the second former contestant to stay in the BB 13 house. However, no official confirmations have been made yet.

For the unversed, Vikas had entered house as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But, he left the house once her return to the house got cancelled owing to her back pain. Talking about Vindu, he has been ardently following the thirteenth season very carefully and is also voicing out his opinions on the same on social media. He is a huge fan and supporter of Sidharth Shukla's game in the house and his tweets for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor make it quite evident.

What do you think about this piece of information? Are you happy to know about Vindu's entry or not? Also, do you think Vindu's entry will bring about a change in BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla twists Shehnaaz Gill's arm aggressively; Twitterati SLAM makers & Salman Khan



Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More