Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan shares photos of him with beau Rashami; Latter's fans ask him to stay away from her

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Arhaan Khan is facing the heat on social media after he posted pictures with beau Rashami Desai.

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news since day one and the show is nearing to the finale, the contestants are pulling out all the stops to be in the game. Recently, we saw two ugly fights in the house: Shehnaaz and Sidharth's and Madhurima and Vishal's. And now, even after getting evicted from BB show, ex-contestant is hitting headlines again. He posted some photos of himself to show his support for his girlfriend . He posted two throwback photos and wrote, “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars..... So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy.”

However, some are happy with their relationship while some are unhappy and are asking him to stay clear from her. A follower commented to his post, “Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal? PS: Also, stay away from house and let her reunite with her family.” Another one wrote, “Stop using her please.. please leave her alone..” One more Rashami fan wrote, “He knows it very well ki uski vajah se kitne sare #RashamiDesai fans h boycotted her..then also.. pls @arhaankhaan leave her alone.. let her come out peacefully..why do these shameless tactics now. Where were you when we were trending for her?? Just leave her! @biggboss_critic”

Check out the comments right here.

Arhaan had earlier shared a video that showed his memorable moments with Rashami in the BB house. He had captioned the same as, “My journey in the BB13 house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don’t forget what Hindustani Bhau said, “Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga”. There’s a life outside Bigg Boss too. Fame aur Game ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona! #KeepItReal. #ArhaanKhan #ArhaanKhanJourney #BB13 #biggboss13.”

