Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani on Sidharth Shukla: You can love him, hate him but CAN'T ignore him

Arjun Bijlani opens up on his favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant and why does this season seem to be one of the best. Read on.

will soon be seen in a different avatar for his upcoming web series where he plays an army officer. For the same, the actor prepped a lot and was seen going through intense training. Amid all this, the actor did get time to watch Bigg Boss 13 which is on a rage of late. With Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill upping their games all the more, Arjun says, he thinks Sidharth is one of the most deserving candidates.

"You can love him, you can hate him but you can’t ignore him! Well, that is Siddharth Shukla for you on Bigg Boss 13," Arjun Bijlani said and added, "I know Siddharth for a long time and he's a nice guy. He's just the way he is. I mean he is chilled out, he doesn't have anything against anyone. I think he's played the game very smartly, which is a good thing. I think he's one of the deserving contestants, for sure. I am sure he will win."

He further elaborated, “I think Rashmi or Siddharth or Asim for that matter might win too. I think Asim is really cool. Everyone had their ups and downs, but I love how he is on the show. Shehnaaz is sweet. I mean whatever I know of her and when I met her, I found her really sweet. I like Rashami as well, she is playing the game really well."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Jan 12, 2020 at 5:38am PST

He also stated that this season is the best given the entertainment quotient. "I think people have loved this season as a lot of crazy things have happened in the house. Some of them are really, really crazy. Some of them are really nice as well. I personally don't know whether hitting each other should be allowed on national television because I don't know what kind of message you're sending to the next set of contestants who are going to come. I hope nobody kills each other! People love watching the show. And as far as I am concerned, I personally have gone inside the house, and when I went in, it was all good."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More