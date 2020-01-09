Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister in law Kashmera Shah WARNS fans to stop sending hate messages

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has sent out a stern message to the viewers. Here's what she wrote.

Day by Day, we're nearing to the finale of Bigg Boss 13. The housemates have tackled all the obstacles and stayed far from their loved one's for 3 months now. While they are fighting their battle inside the controversial house to win the show, their family members and friends are not leaving any chance to show their support to them. From Mahira Sharma's mother to Paras Chhabra's girlfriend to 's beau, everyone is showering their love and support to them.

Arti Singh, who is playing her game individually, has often received support from her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. A few days ago, Krushna lashed out at the housemates for disrespecting women and showing excessive aggression in the show. Now, his wifey comedian Kashmera has come out share a stern message with all the viewers and Arti's fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share a big and strong note bashing Arti's haters for flooding her's and Krushan's inbox with hate and negative messages.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Asim Riaz's comments on Sidharth Shukla's father; SLAMS Arti Singh

Sharing a cute selfie with her hubby, Kashmera stated that she is a huge fan of Bigg Boss and is ardently following the 'tedha' season. She then clarified to BB fans and Arti's fans that she cannot send any of their messages inside the house as she does not have access to. She asked them not to bombard her or Krushna with such unnecessary messages as they will not be able to convey it to them. Whether positive or negative messages, she asked them to stop doing so as Arti is busy playing her game and they're proud of her.

'Haters if you don’t like her that is just too bad. You have to watch her till she is inside or till she wins. Stop your hate and spread love. Plus I have stopped reading negative comments in my inbox,' she concluded her stern note. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill tries to incite Sidharth Shukla against Arti Singh as she calls her a smart player

Credits :Instagram

Read More