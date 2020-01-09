Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister in law Kashmera Shah WARNS fans to stop sending hate messages
Day by Day, we're nearing to the finale of Bigg Boss 13. The housemates have tackled all the obstacles and stayed far from their loved one's for 3 months now. While they are fighting their battle inside the controversial house to win the show, their family members and friends are not leaving any chance to show their support to them. From Mahira Sharma's mother to Paras Chhabra's girlfriend to Rashami Desai's beau, everyone is showering their love and support to them.
Arti Singh, who is playing her game individually, has often received support from her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. A few days ago, Krushna lashed out at the housemates for disrespecting women and showing excessive aggression in the show. Now, his wifey comedian Kashmera has come out share a stern message with all the viewers and Arti's fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share a big and strong note bashing Arti's haters for flooding her's and Krushan's inbox with hate and negative messages.
Sharing a cute selfie with her hubby, Kashmera stated that she is a huge fan of Bigg Boss and is ardently following the 'tedha' season. She then clarified to BB fans and Arti's fans that she cannot send any of their messages inside the house as she does not have access to. She asked them not to bombard her or Krushna with such unnecessary messages as they will not be able to convey it to them. Whether positive or negative messages, she asked them to stop doing so as Arti is busy playing her game and they're proud of her.
Firstly I am a HUUUUGGGEE fan of BIGG BOSS so as a fan of the show I watch every episode whenever I can. Also Arti being in the show is added reason for my interest. The reason I am posting here is for all the real Bigg Boss fans and Arti’ s fans, I cannot send messages to Anyone inside. Bigg Boss is a reality show and having been a part of this show I know how cut off the contestants are from the outside world and they have no idea what is going on outside. We Cannot send them messages so stop flooding our inboxes with your positive and negative messages to be sent to Arti. I am happy Arti is playing her game whichever she thinks is right and is no way being influenced by Krushna or I or anyone else as we have no contact with her inside. Her game is her game. And as for her haters if you don’t like her that is just too bad. You have to watch her till she is inside or till she wins. Stop your hate and spread love. Plus I have stopped reading negative comments in my inbox @artisingh5 @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan
'Haters if you don’t like her that is just too bad. You have to watch her till she is inside or till she wins. Stop your hate and spread love. Plus I have stopped reading negative comments in my inbox,' she concluded her stern note. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
