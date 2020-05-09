Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh reveals she hasn't spoken to Sidharth Shukla post coming out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh gets talking about Sidharth Shukla, marriage plans, and some more. Read on to know what did she have to say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh sure did a great job at making it to the top 5 of the show and she was in fact, one contestant who managed to play the cleanest of game. The fans of this diva have hailed her for being the way she was and playing the way she played. None the less, something that was a constant conversation inside the house, and continues to be one outside as well, is her marriage. In fact, her sister-in-law Kashmerah Shah shipped her with Sidharth Shukla as well.

None the less, both Arti and Sidharth have spoken about this on multiple occasions and revealed how they are both friends and that is what they will always remain. And well, as it turns out, the two haven't spoken to each other after the show at all. During a recent interview, while Arti said how Sidharth is a great friend and will always be one, she also mentioned how they haven't spoken to each other after coming out of the show.

Something else that she also spoke about was her plans on tying the know. She revealed how she is looking at finding the right person but hasn't met anyone just yet. However, she did reveal how she wants a love marriage but is open to having an arranged one as well. She expressed her desire to actually find someone during the lockdown so she will have all the time to talk to each other even though they cannot meet.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: We're friends, I don't see us ever becoming a couple

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×