Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz looks suave as he suits up in a pastel steel blue ensemble

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is quite the star and a great model, and here's him in a suit to prove the same. Check it out right here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has become quite the star post his stint on the show. As the show came to a close just a couple of days back, we bet the Bigg Boss 13 fever is still on since fans can't seem to get enough of it. And all the contestants from this season continue to keep up in the news for the so many reasons, some for work, and some for their pap spottings, but this dose of them is surely something that fans might be enjoying right now.

And well, here's some more of contestant Asim Riaz as he shared some photos on social media and oh boy, can we stop ourselves from drooling? Guess not. Asim shared a post on social media where he is all suited up and looks every bit handsome with his ever so charming looks. Given the fact that he is a model, he sure does have the looks for it and that pastel shade of steel blue definitely looks just about best on him, doesn't it?

Check out Asim Riaz's post right here:

Meanwhile, Asim is gearing up for a project with B-town diva Jacqueline Fernandes and she shared a boomerang video with him just yesterday, which got fans excited for what is in store. It looks like the two will be dancing together, and it sure sounds fun.

