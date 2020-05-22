Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is proud of brother Umar Riaz for fighting COVID 19 on the frontlines

As Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is busy serving the COVID 19 patients, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is all praises for his brother’s selfless service in this crisis situation.

The COVID 19 outbreak has taken a massive toll on the normal life in India and people are struggling to fight this deadly and highly contagious virus. While over 1.2 lakh people have been tested positive with coronavirus along with 3700 people losing their lives across India, doctors and nurses have emerged as our guarding angels who have been selflessly fighting this contagious virus at the frontline. Interestingly, in this crisis situation, several doctor turned artists have returned to the hospital to serve the COVID 19 situations.

Amid these, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz who is a doctor and has been treating the coronavirus patients these days. And while the latter is working unconditionally and selflessly for the COVID 19 patients, Asim is quite proud of his brother and gave him a shout out on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up shared a picture of Umar on Instagram wherein the latter was seen sitting in a hospital or clinic wearing protective gear, mask and gloves.

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post for brother Umar Riaz:

To recall, Umar was Asim’s biggest supporter while the latter was competing on Bigg Boss 13 and often guarded the latter against the trolls on social media. For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz has been a household name ever courtesy his stint on Bigg Boss 13. He was the first runner up of the show and was one of the strongest contestants of the popular reality show.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim has been seen enjoying his celebrity status. He was seen in two music videos – Mere Angne Mein opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai with rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

