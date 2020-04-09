Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz sends out love to girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, says 'I am with you no matter

Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been in the news for the longest time now and well, they are back in the news once again.

Bigg Boss 13 has always been a rather controversial reality show and while there have been fights that one cannot forget, there also have been love stories that seem to always find our attention. In fact, every season has had people fall in love during their stay in the house and the last season saw Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz get together. For the longest time, the two continued to remain just friends, it was only when she left the house that they seemed to have gotten stronger and now, they are both together.

Time and again, Himanshi has taken to social media to express how she is often trolled by fans and Twitterverse, and in fact, she also made multiple tweets regarding Asim, or their relationship and how people always have something to talk about them. And the latest tweet on her profile said, "Nobody wana see us together...." However, while she seems to be rather heartbroken, she did find support in the form of Asim, and he wrote, "@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!"

Check out Himanshi Khurana's tweet and Asim Riaz's tweets right here:

Nobody wana see us together..... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the two have been sharing updates on social media and fans keep sending out loads of love to the duo. They did their first-ever music video recently, and even though it received a mixed reaction from everyone, fans loved seeing the two romance each other.

