Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz shares cryptic post; Fans send good wishes to him & Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's new post on Twitter has fans' attention. Twitterverse sends out love to him and Himanshi Khurana. Check out the post here.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been in the news for a while now and there have been constant speculations as to if or not all is well between the two. As it turns out, it was just a couple of days ago that Himanshi had shared a cryptic post about gender bias on social media and soon, it lead to fans hoping for thing being well between the two. And today, Asim has shared a post that has us wondering as to what is going on.

The post he shared has a quote, "You'' find more truth in your gut than you'll ever find in your heart." And while we bet that things are all good between the two and they have been doing well, fans of the contestant were quick enough to send out all their love to him and in fact, they also prayed for all being well between him and Himanshi. The replies are filled with Tweets that have people showering love to the adorable duo that Himanshi and Asim make.

Check out Asim Riaz's post here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up about not sharing the poster of music video with Asim Riaz

Meanwhile, the two have been gearing up for their second music video together titled Khyaal Rakhya Karo and it will be releasing on June 10. The poster and BTS video have both received a lot of love, however, that too, managed to drag the two into a controversy as Himanshi did not share the poster along with the date announcement. None the less, later, she cleared the air about it.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×