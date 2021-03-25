Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz shares picture after undergoing relaxing cupping therapy; TAKE A LOOK

Bigg Boss 13 fame model and actor Asim Riaz has recently taken cupping therapy and his fans are amazed.

Asim Riaz is a famous model whole became immensely famous when he entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. His fights with the Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla were very much highlighted in the show. The Jammu-based model is a fitness enthusiast and has an amazing body. He often shares photos and videos of himself doing workouts, which is highly liked by his fans. The model has recently undergone cupping therapy, after which he has posted a picture on his social media handle.

Cupping therapy is a form of alternate medication in which a therapist puts special round cups on your skin for few minutes. It is usually done by glass cups to create a suction on the skin, which invigorates the local circulation of blood in the area. It assists in relieving swelling, pain, and tension in the body. It also draws out impurities from the body as it removes toxins. People get this therapy for numerous reasons including inflammation, relaxation, well-being, deep tissue massage, and more.

Asim Riaz is a popular model and actor, who has appeared in numerous music videos with another Bigg Boss 14 contestant Himanshi Khurana. He has recently appeared in the music video Saiyyonee with spectacular actress Shivaleeka. In the song, he acted as the lover of Shivaleeka Oberoi. The music video is getting immensely popular and he has received immense appreciation for his looks and acting. The song is sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur.

