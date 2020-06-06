Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up about not sharing the poster of music video with Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana went on to point out how she needs time to share stuff when there are multiple things releasing at the same time. Check out her response.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have had a fairytale-like love story and the duo enjoy a fanbase that has stood by them throughout their journey and even now. None the less, their posts are always under the scanner and time and again, they seem to be taken out of context, for various reasons. However, while not always, just sometimes, the two take to social media to clear the air about any kind of misunderstanding and today, seems to be one such occasion.

Yesterday, Asim Riaz took to social media to unveil the poster of upcoming music video with Himanshi, titled Khyaal Rakhya Karo. While he shared the poster on his social media, many were bothered about Himanshi not having done the same, however, it turns out she does have a valid reason for it and it kind of makes sense. Himanshi took to Twitter to clarify her stance and wrote, "Gane ka poster share nahi kiya ..... ye nahi kia woh nahi kia ......... ik din me do gaane or ik poster time chaiye share krne ke lie so plz positive hai sab Matt create kro ye sab everything’s fine." (Did not share the poster, did not do this, two songs and one poster release in one day, I need time to share them. Please don't create all this, be positive.)

Check out Himanshi Khurana's tweet here:

Gane ka poster share nahi kiya ..... ye nahi kia woh nahi kia ......... ik din me do gaane or ik poster time chaiye share krne ke lie so plz positive hai sab Matt create kro ye sab everything’s fine — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, both Asim and Himanshi are pumped up about the second music video and it was with a glimpse of their BTS photo that the fans were made aware of something being in store for them. Soon after, the official announcement with the poster came in and now, all AsiManshi fans are excited.

