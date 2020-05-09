Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up on doing Nach Baliye 10 with beau Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been in the news for participating in Nach Baliye 10 and well, here's what we know about it just yet. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz continue to be one of the most loved duos long after the show has come to an end. Post the show, they have been seen in a music video together and well, the fans were definitely in awe of the two. In fact, their stints on social media, sending out love to each other, and all the PDA among other things has fans rooting for the couple. Earlier, there were reports about Himanshi and Asim being approached for Nach Baliye 10, however, there were no updates just yet.

And now, as it turns out, the couple was indeed approached for the show, however, there isn't any clarity on it just yet. Himanshi, while talking about doing the show, went on to reveal how there have been talks about it but she cannot say anything else as they don't know what will happen given the lockdown. However, she added, they don't know when will things go on floors and that, makes us wonder if they will say yes once things fall into place.

Meanwhile, the two were in the news recently when Himanshi took to social media to share a photo with her diamond ring. It was in no time that everyone was left wondering if the two are now engaged and if Asim has popped the question. However, as it turns out, there is little we know about it, so we will have to wait on an official confirmation about Nach Baliye as well as other things that might happen/have happened.

