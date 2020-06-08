Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma on her equation with Paras Chhabra: We are best friends & colleague

Mahira Sharma, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has opened up on her relationship with Paras Chhabra and their new song.

Ever since Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had participated in Bigg Boss 13, there has been constant speculation about their love affair. After all, their mushy chemistry in the house often dropped hints that love was in the air for Paras and Mahira and were fondly called ‘PaHira’. However, the rumoured couple has often maintained that they are good friends. Interestingly, Paras and Mahira’s relationship once again grabbed the eyeballs after the former spoke about their bond and said that the doesn’t want to take the normal and conventional route of proposing the lady.

Paras had stated, “The feelings should develop naturally, and the relationship should start automatically.” While it did leave many wandering if something is cooking between the two, Mahira has cleared that they continue to be great friends and share a great understanding. In her recent interaction with Times of India, the diva asserted, “Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that’s exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work.”

Talking about the work front, Paras and Mahira, who had shared the screen in a music video, will once again be collaborating for another music video. To note, the song is to revolve around lockdown. Mahira feels that given the crucial time the country is facing, the song is likely to spread some positivity and happiness. Interestingly, Paras and Mahira will be shooting for the song from their respective homes.

Times Of India

