Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma on relation with Paras Chhabra, being jealous of Shehnaaz and more

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma got talking about the show, the present scenario, and a lot of other things.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been keeping in the news post her stint on the show came to an end and the actress got into a conversation with us recently where she spoke about all things Bigg Boss, the current lockdown scenario due to the Coronavirus, and so many other things. The actress got talking about isolation and said how it is difficult, however, she added how she is habituated to staying back at home. Talk about the Quarantine break and she added how she paints, makes videos and other things.

She also got talking about her friend and co contestant on Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra, and talking about her current relationship status with him, she said how he is family to her. She also got talking about the music video they did together and said that it was a good experience and that she got good reviews for them as well. She also went on to reveal how she hasn't seen Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video, Bhula Dunga or, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's video either.

Among other things, the Naagin actress got talking about her equation with Asim, the re-runs of Bigg Boss 13 and also, how she is missing all the work given the current scenario. She also got talking about how she misses everyone from the house. Among other things, the actress got talking about the equation with her mother, friendship with , being offered Naagin 4 and taking criticism regarding her relation with Paras. She also spoke about being jealous of Shehnaaz and she said how there is nothing to be jealous of for she achieves what she wants.

Mahira Sharma on her relationship with Paras Chhabra, being called ‘jealous’ of Shehnaaz Gill from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More