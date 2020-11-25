  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma reveals she has a working birthday this year

Actress Mahira Sharma did what she loves doing -- shooting a music video -- on her birthday on Wednesday.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: November 25, 2020 07:30 pm
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma reveals she has a working birthday this yearBigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma reveals she has a working birthday this year
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

She was joined by her former "Bigg Boss" co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

"The year 2020 will be the most memorable year of my life for both good and bad reasons," said Mahira, who mostly kept busy shooting music videos during lockdown.

A part of her feels bad for those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, those who lost their jobs, homeless people and elders who are advised to sit at home.

"I learnt a lot both personally and professionally. It (2020) taught me endurance, compassion and adjustment. It has allowed me to experiment with new habits and new lifestyle which I want to continue in 2021 too," she said.

Also Read Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma on working with Paras Chhabra, Bigg Boss 14, open to good work

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur on birthday celebrations amid lockdown, taking a break post Patiala Babes
Dipika Kakar wishes hubby Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday by sharing a cozy picture; Check it out
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra win Best Actress, Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Thank Ekta
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik and Naira aka Kaira to shift to Mumbai after two months leap?
Newlywed Sana Khan looks breathtaking in a traditional attire as she gives a glimpse of her mehendi
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans dig 'cute references' of Shona Shona from their Bigg Boss 13 stint
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement