Bigg Boss 13 contestant mourns death of fan due to Coronavirus, says 'Life is tough, not fair'

Rashami Desai took to Twitter as she sent out love to her deceased fan, whose last tweet happened to be about her. Read her tweet here.

The Coronavirus pandemic is one that has claimed thousands of lives by now, and while everyone has been advised to stay home and stay safe post the lockdown has been announced, these are testing times and it continues to get difficult by the day. And well, something heartbreaking did take Bigg Boss 13 contestant by shock. The actress came to know about the demise of one of her fans, and so, she took to Twitter to send out her condolences.

She first wrote in a tweet, "Life is strange Life is tough, Not fair, Feeling helpless & devastated atm Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan #RIP we lost a charm, Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.." She also shared her last tweet which happened to be about her and wrote, "The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless #RIP"

Check out Rashami Desai's tweets right here:

Our condolences to her too!

The COVID 19 virus has taken more lives than one can imagine and it continues to hover upon us as one of the biggest problems right now. The lockdown has been implemented and if reports are to be believed, we will witness another lockdown, and who knows how long will this go on? Well, until then, let us all just stay safe and stay home.

