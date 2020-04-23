Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra denies cold war with Sidharth Shukla, says 'he is sensible enough'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla had gotten close by the end of the show, and the same continues to be the truth. Here's what Paras has to say about a cold war between the two over Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13 came to an end a few months ago, but as it turns out, the buzz around the show continues to be on in full swing. Right from the contestants to the so many friendships and bonds that were formed inside, everything and everyone is a part of the headlines from time to time. However, someone who has been in the news constantly is finalist Paras Chhabra. From his bond with Mahira Sharma to everything that has been going on with ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri, the actor has been in the news.

And now, as it turns out, another something that has been doing the rounds is how Paras and Sidharth Shukla have gotten into a cold war and that it did in fact, start off while they were in the house. It is also being said that Shehnaaz Gill is the reason behind this. However, when we got in touch with Paras, he went on to says, "I spoke to Sidharth a couple of days back and there is no reason for any kind of cold war. Sidharth is sensible enough, and I fail to understand how do such news come to fore in the first place."

Meanwhile, the reports around Bigg Boss 14 have started coming in and it is being said that this season will see the return of commoners as contestants on the show, with 4-5 of them being a part of it. In addition, reports also have it that the auditions will start in May, as soon as the lockdown gets over, and this time, the show will be jungle themed.

