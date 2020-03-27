Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra on equation with Sidharth Shukla, marriage, Mahira Sharma & more

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra got talking about Mahira Sharma, the show, and all things fun. Read on to know more about what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was one of the finalists, however, he decided to take the bag of money and exit on his own terms. The actor has then been seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and also did a music video with his best bud from the show, Mahira Sharma. In a recent conversation, the actor got talking about his bond with Sidharth Shukla, and his song as well. The actor was also quizzed about Asim Riaz and his bond with and how he will always be a fan of him.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants , and Shehnaaz Gill also came up in the conversation and he revealed how he has partied with the former while he added how his bond with Sana was okay and he will be cordial if and when they come face to face. He also said his point of view on the idea of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz dating and added how he thinks they are friends only but Shehnaaz does love him.

Talk about his current relationship status, the actor answers with an I don't know when asked if he is single or not and when asked when is he marrying Mahira, he went on to say it could be after 21 days, who knows. He also spoke up on the current scenario of Coronavirus lockdown and gave out tips and suggestions, asking everyone to drink water and meditate.

Paras Chhabra on Ex Akanksha Puri, is he single and on marrying Mahira Sharma from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

