Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai feels the show is not about who wins it but who played the game well

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has a little something to say and we think we might agree upon that. Read on to know.

Bigg Boss 13 has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about seasons of the hosted show. Among everyone, the contestants that seemed to have garnered a lot of attention are the likes of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Shehnaaz Gill, and many others. And well now that the show is over, contestants continue to be in lockdown, but this time, under the guidelines of quarantining oneself due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But Bigg Boss will be discussed until the next season is here, isn't it?

Well, Rashami has been doing live sessions with many media portals and during one of her latest sessions, the Naagin 4 actress went on to make a revelation which we think does make quite a lot of sense if thought upon. The actress went on to say how she has come to a realization that Bigg Boss 13 was not about who lifts the trophy and goes onto win the show, but, it was about who played the game well. She also went on to add how everyone remembers the season, not just the winner of that season.

Meanwhile, in an interview with us earlier, Rashami spoke about her Bigg Boss journey and went on to say, "The show wasn't easy for me but I think I haven't come out empty-handed. My journey was the most difficult but I have learned to let bygones be bygones and I also had a lot of support from Sir (Salman Khan). In the end, I only want to remember good things."

