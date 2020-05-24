Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has THIS to say about her relationship status right now

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai recently answered two questions about her relationship status and love, and it sure has our attention.

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be quite the roller coaster ride of , however, despite everything that went through inside the house, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has been keeping up just fine and she continues to do well. Recently, the actress got talking to her fans in an Ask me Anything session on Instagram and she sure seemed to be as honest as she could. Right from her links up to her plans post lockdown and a lot of other things, she answered it all.

One of the fans wants on to ask her if she is single and to that, she went on to say how she is a party of one, indicating that she is just about happy with herself. Another fan also asked her if she was in love and she went on to share a quote photo which went on to highlight the pros of self-love. It read, 'Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly, faithfully and gloriously.' Well, it sure seems to look like she is super happy with her own self and is doing just about fine.

Among other things, she also laughed off the reports about her link-up rumours with Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz when quizzed about it and among other things, she also went on to answer a fan who wanted to see her onscreen and on this, she simply tagged producer Ekta Kapoor. She says she wants to work hard and play hard once the lockdown is over but for now, she is simply being patient enough to stay at home.

Credits :Instagram

