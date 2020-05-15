Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai says 'maintaining my body all the time' is the biggest challenge
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been in the news ever since the show got over and primarily, for all good reasons. The actress had a rather eventful journey while inside the house given the presence of Dil Se Dil Tak star Sidharth Shukla, and her fallout with Arhaan Khan. None the less, the actress has revealed on multiple occasions how it has been a learning experience for her even though it was a roller coaster ride. The actress soon bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor's franchise Naagin 4, however, soon after, the lockdown was announced and everything came to a halt.
About taking up the show because of the popularity it enjoys, she went on to say how she does not pick up shows because they are a big brand and that she simply checks out the subject and her role. She also added how if she likes the subject, and the scope of her character and the kind of impact it will have, she will sign up for it even if the role is just for two days. She added how her choices are rather different and she does not accept the role if she feels the subject is week. She says how she does not go ahead with anything until she is creatively satisfied.
She also got talking about the biggest challenge that she faces as an actor and she says it is her weight. She says that the most challenging part about being an actress is to maintain her body all the time. She also went on to add how she has the tendency of gaining weight very easily, so that turns out to be her biggest challenge given how it is important for an actress to look good and fit on screen.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Throughout the big boss show her main focus was to show that siddharth is such a bad person and she wants to expose him.eventually everyone saw who is what.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
when she participated in bb house i thought she might be in the top 2.but all she did was badmouthing her so called friend shukla.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Marta pada rahega na toh paani bhi na du....these r rashmis words.i mean which gud person will talk like this even for the enemy.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Lots of happiness and love rashu
Anonymous 4 hours ago
I just love u.... God bless you rashu
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Rashami did wrong with arhaan also. She herself has admitted in bb that he has done lot for her no other guy would do wat he has done and now she is putting false allegations on him for what to gain sympathy
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I loveYOURashami
Anonymous 5 hours ago
, i love you Rashami
Anonymous 5 hours ago
She is really fake.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
She seems to hv serious insecurity issues....thay way she went on a rampage to bad mouth her friend siddharth was really in a bad taste....inspite of siddharth not saying a word against her in the initial 2 months
Anonymous 5 hours ago
The kind of character assasination she did of sid shukla in bb was horrible.....just lost all respect for her.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
i hope u saw bb properly....after continously targeting him for 2 months he just retaliated.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Ur sid slut shamed her
Anonymous 8 hours ago
C db hhgvb
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Hi I'm AHA
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She should focus on her more instead of cooking up stories about others
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Focus on yourself darling...rasha is fit and fine
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I guess u toooo should focus on ur self rather than her
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I guess u toooo should focus on ur self rather than her