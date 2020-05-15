Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai says 'maintaining my body all the time' is the biggest challenge

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai gets talking about keeping up with body weight. Here's what she has to say about it.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been in the news ever since the show got over and primarily, for all good reasons. The actress had a rather eventful journey while inside the house given the presence of Dil Se Dil Tak star Sidharth Shukla, and her fallout with . None the less, the actress has revealed on multiple occasions how it has been a learning experience for her even though it was a roller coaster ride. The actress soon bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor's franchise Naagin 4, however, soon after, the lockdown was announced and everything came to a halt.

About taking up the show because of the popularity it enjoys, she went on to say how she does not pick up shows because they are a big brand and that she simply checks out the subject and her role. She also added how if she likes the subject, and the scope of her character and the kind of impact it will have, she will sign up for it even if the role is just for two days. She added how her choices are rather different and she does not accept the role if she feels the subject is week. She says how she does not go ahead with anything until she is creatively satisfied.

She also got talking about the biggest challenge that she faces as an actor and she says it is her weight. She says that the most challenging part about being an actress is to maintain her body all the time. She also went on to add how she has the tendency of gaining weight very easily, so that turns out to be her biggest challenge given how it is important for an actress to look good and fit on screen.

