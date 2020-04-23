X
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai showered with love on Twitter as fans trend #WeLoveRashamiDesai

Well, it turns out fans are standing by Rashami Desai rock solid and they have taken to Twitter to trend #WeLoveRashamiDesai. Check out some of the tweets here.
Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be quite a turning point in Rashami Desai's life. While the actress has managed to build up a very strong fan following post her appearance on the show, her relationship with Arhaan Khan witnessed a blow when details about his marriage and child were revealed by host Salman Khan. While things have been difficult ever since, the two are back in the news, this time over Rashami's leaked bank statements. Both Rashami and Arhaan have their side of the story, however, fans have been hailing Rashami and sending across all the love to her.

As it turns out, Rashami went on to state during an interview, that Arhaan already owes her money and now that she has seen these transactions, he owed him more money. She revealed how she did not leak any screenshots and also added that she did share the details with a few people. Arhaan, however, says that she has done this to malign him and how no one but her can leak those photos. Amid everything that is going on, fans have come out in Rashami's support and have taken to twitter to trend #WeLoveRashamiDesai

Check out tweets for Rashami Desai here:

Meanwhile, Rashami has constantly made an attempt to stay away from things concerning Arhaan, and in fact, the actress has found strong support in the form of her friend from the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. And now, with everything that is going on, Devoleena did make it a point to speak up for her and said how Arhaan is harassing her mentally.

