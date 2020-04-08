Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala’s pic with a ‘bump’ spark pregnancy rumours; Here's what she said

Shefali Jariwala grabbed the headlines after she was spotted with an apparent baby bump in a picture with husband Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, has a knack of hitting the headlines. The diva has been creating a buzz in the town ever since she has stepped inside the BB house and even post her stint on the popular reality show. And while each of her post on social media creates a storm among the fans, her recent picture with husband Parag Tyagi made her the talk of the town but for an altogether different reason.

Shefali had shared a picture of herself dressed in a golden and blue saree and was seen posing happily with Parag. Interestingly, the Kaanta Laga girl was spotted with a bump in a picture which sparked rumours of her pregnancy in no time. In fact, her post was inundated with comments asking her if she was expecting a child. However, Shefali dismissed the rumours in no time with a witty response. She stated that the bump was a result of her recent over-eating and not because of her pregnancy.

Here’s a look at Shefali Jariwala’s reaction to pregnancy rumours:

To recall, Shefali and Parag have been planning to adopt a baby girl for quite some time now. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the diva had stated, "From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. The pressure from the society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More