Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill ADMITS to being in love with Sidharth Shukla, says 'Can't love again'

Well, one might recollect that Salman Khan had warned Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill falling in love with him, was he right?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for the longest time now and along with her, Sidharth Shukla too has been in the news along with her. Currently, the actress is a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Paras Chhabra and the two are on the hunt to find a suitable partner for themselves, however, they might, or might not marry the same person. But is Shehnaaz planning to even find a partner on the show?

Well, Shehnaaz got talking about the show and her equation with Sidharth Shukla in her recent live session on Instagram. The singer went on to say how this is just a show and that is how everyone should treat it. Additionally, she made a rather shocking statement where she went on to admit having fallen in love with Sidharth, and in fact, also added that she will not love again. The actress also said that she knows that this is one-sided, but there is nothing that she can do about it.

(ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill is longing for a hug from Sidharth Shukla inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house?)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with us, when Sidharth was asked about ever taking up a show like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the actor confirmed that he was never offered the show and said, "No, I am not in a hurry to marry. I am still very young na."

Credits :Instagram

Read More