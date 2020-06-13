Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill being offered more money for endorsements than many TV stars

Reports have it that Shehnaaz Gill has been earning a huge sum with her endorsements and in fact, it is more than many TV stars, including Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13 has been a huge success and this is one season that has managed to keep the contestants relevant even after all this time and amid this lockdown. Shehnaaz Gill, a popular singer and actor from Punjab, is one of the few people who has been loved immensely by the fans and she continues to enjoy adulation from her fans and in fact, she also has quite a strong presence on various social media platforms. And now, we hear that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant as been earning a lot of money with her Instagram posts.

According to the reports doing the rounds, she earns Rs 8 lakh for her Instagram posts while Rs 5 lakh is her base price. In fact, for all these big brands, the sum has gone up to Rs. 10 lakh. In addition, reports suggest that she has been earning more than the runner up of Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz and many other TV and Bollywood stars as well. It looks like her fanbase and her presence online has made a huge difference and helped her with her endorsements.

In addition to these reports, there were also news pieces that suggested Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz might do a commercial together, which after their music video together, is sure to be a hit. Shehnaaz has been keeping rather busy and keeps sharing photos and videos on social media to keep her fans entertained.

What do you have to say about this? Drop your comments in the section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 throwback: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fight in this video is major nostalgia for fans

Credits :Bollywood life

Share your comment ×