Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill gets a tad bit philosophical with a stunning photo in yellow

Shehnaaz Gill shared yet another photo on social media and as it turns out, neither we nor the fans can seem to get enough of it. Check out the post here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill seems to have continued to live her way through in the hearts of her fans and they continue to celebrate her for being the person she has been and continues to be. Her stint on the reality show was one that is going to be remembered for multiple reasons and well, might we say, the Punjab Ki has won everyone over with her antics on the show and even now, after all this time, she has managed to stay relevant and in the news.

The singer recently shared another stunning image on social media and she looks pretty in yellow here. While she has always managed to attract a lot of love from her fans with every single post of hers, she also penned a quote along with the post, something that is surely relevant for many and a tad bit philosophical too. She wrote, "Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile (emoji)."

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the kind of work she wants to do ahead, Shehnaaz had told us in an interview earlier, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

