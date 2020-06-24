Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill on playback singing for Sara Ali Khan and working with Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill got talking about Bollywood and answered some of the what if questions as far as working with celebrities is concerned. Read on to know what did she say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the favourite contestants so far and the actress continues to garner loads of love even after all these weeks since the show went off air. The singer worked with Sidharth Shukla in a music video and later, we also got a glimpse of her video with Jassie Gill, however, the lockdown played spoilsport for their shoot further and hence, we could only watch the lyrical version with some clips of the two.

Meanwhile, fans have been hoping and wishing to see the Punjab ki turn to Bollywood soon and in a recent interaction, she got on to the topic while answering fan questions. On being asked about someone she would do playback singing for, in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan happened to be the first name in her mind. She was also prompted about Katrina Kaif, however, she said that she likes her but she wants to sing for Sara.

On being asked about working in Bollywood and , she said how he has given so many opportunities to so many people and she will be happy if she gets a second lead as well. She also highlighted how she feels that sharing the stage with Salman sir, even if it is on Bigg Boss 13, is just about enough for her. During the same interview, she spoke about a lot of other things, including who she wishes to work with, in Bollywood, her equation with Sidharth Shukla, and other things.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

