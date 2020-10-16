Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill reunites with Shefali Bagga; Shares beautiful pic with hilarious caption

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, was seen catching up with her BFF from the show Shefali Bagga.

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television which has been ruling the television screens for over a decade. The show isn’t just about high voltage drama, fights and controversies, but it has also given us some amazing jodis be it the love affair and or friendship. One such pair was Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga who won millions of hearts with their impressive chemistry during the thirteenth season of the popular reality show.

We loved their khatti-meethi nok-jhonk and the way they used to light up the atmosphere around them with their bond. Recently, Shehnaaz and Shefali had a reunion, months after Bigg Boss 13 had its grand finale early this year. Punjab’s shared the pic in Instagram story wherein she was seen posing with BB13 BFF. Shehnaaz looked resplendent in her mustard coloured outfit, while Shefali wore a semi-formal attire. In the caption, the former BB13 finalist wrote, “@shefalibaggaofficial Isne mujhe bola mere saath photo daal nahi toh maaregi ye mujhe.”

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion pic with Shefali Bagga:

Apart from her jodi with Shefali, Shehnaaz’s equation with BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla has also been the talk of the town. In fact, after Sidharth had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a senior lately, there have been speculations about Shehnaaz entering the BB house in the current season. However, as per the lady, she would like to enter the house only as a special guest. “Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss me aane ki, mujhe toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Now, if I go, then I will go as a guest,” Shehnaaz was quoted saying.

