Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill shares photo with Sidharth Shukla and we wonder if she is missing him

Bigg Boss 13 duo Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are the favourites of millions and as the former shared a throwback photo with him, we are wondering if she misses him just how fans miss seeing them together.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been at the top of the news long after the show came to an end. And well, rightly so. Both of them have been doing great after their stints in the show where Sidharth won the title and Shehnaaz was one of the top 3 contestants. Shehnaaz and Sidharth became the best of friends in the house and while they fought often, they have had their fair share of great moments inside the house on the show.

And well, as it turns out, not just fans, but Shehnaaz is reminiscing some of her time spent in the house with Sidharth as well. Shehnaaz took to social media to share this photo where they both have a huge smile on their face and both of them seem to be having some funny/candid conversation. Their laughs here look contagious and we think that is the best part about it. None the less, Shehnaaz chose to not give any caption to it and it has our hearts.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's photo:

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with a portal, Shehnaaz was asked about her equation with Sidharth given how she has feelings for him and people keep talking about the duo. However, the singer went on to clarify how they have always been friends and they will continue to be friends, irrespective of what people say. Shehnaaz also spoke about doing Bigg Boss and how it was a dream for her, among other things.

