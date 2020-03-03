Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill sports Sidharth Shukla's tshirt and fans are going gaga over it

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the news and all the SidNaaz fans can rejoice.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most talked-about contestants from the Bigg Boss 13 house and even now, when the show is over, the two continue to be in the news. Apart from the work that Shehnaaz is doing and Sidharth's photos, and posts, SidNaaz has also kept the fans busy and rightly so. Fans of the duo can be happy with what they have been seeing and now, here is some more of the two as far as the news is concerned.

Shehnaaz shared a photo on her social media where she can be seen sporting a t-shirt of Sidharth Shukla and while not all of us would notice it so soon, fans did spot it in no time and there began the chant of SidNaaz all over again. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's banter has always been a thing and while throughout the show, the two of them managed to keep us entertained, there are days when fans miss the two, and that is when fan art comes to play.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill wearing Sidharth Shukla's t-shirt here:

(ALSO READ: Here’s what Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla has to say when asked about his marriage plans; FIND OUT)

Meanwhile, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been in the news for the performance together, and well, we bet that fans have been gushing over it as well. When the first practice video came in, everyone seemed to be geared up to see what is in store. How many of you are waiting for their reunion? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More