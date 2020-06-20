Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla feels the controversy around him winning over Asim Riaz is baseless

Sidharth Shukla got talking about the entire hullabaloo about Asim Riaz not winning Bigg Boss 13 and well, he sure has something to say. Read on to know what did he say.

Bigg Boss 13 has definitely been one of the finest seasons for so many reasons and while it continues to be a hit long after it is over, the contestants are also in the news for multiple reasons. And well, Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, continues to send out all the love to his fans thanks to his social media presence. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor received enormous love for his stint in the reality show, however, something that has been talked about a lot is how many think Asim Riaz deserved to win the trophy and not him.

During a recent chat session with a leading portal, the actor went on to speak about it and the entire controversy that has been and he says that it might be people who are really upset who must have said it. However, he also adds that it doesn't make a difference and is all good with him since he has been through the journey. While the actor agrees that some people felt bad about it, he understands that everyone had someone who they wished to win and it can't be all the same.

Hence, he added that when the person they were rooting for does not win, things like these come up and hence, he called them baseless. He also highlighted how he knows the facts that go into this and once everyone knows, it is fine.

What do you think about the actor's stance on the entire situation? Do you think people still argue over the same? Drop in your comments below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla talks about his acquaintance to Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism and more

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×