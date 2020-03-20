Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh on Madhurima Tuli: There is no 'dushmani' between us

Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh says, "I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... but it does not mean we meet every day or talk every day."

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli sure had a tumultuous journey on the show and while the two have received a lot of bashing during their time inside the house, it looks like once out of it, they have finally managed to pull off a cordial bond with each other. In fact, earlier, Madhurima too, went on to talk about their bond and added how there is a maturity factor between the two now that they are out of the house.

Vishal, in a recent interview, while talking about Madhurima and where the two stand currently in terms of their relation and bonding with each other, told IANS, "I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... but it does not mean we meet every day or talk every day. We have moved on from our fights. We behave maturely now. No harsh feelings for her and there is not 'dushmani' (hostility) between Madhurima and I."

Talking about life post Bigg Boss, and his recent ramp walk, he also added, "I feel blessed to be part of that show. Now more people know me... my reach has increased. I got a lot of popularity due to Bigg Boss. Even professional life has changed too, I have got many offers,"

Credits :IANS

