Bigg Boss 13 contestants and ex couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh come together for a project?

If gossip mills are to be believed ex couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will soon be seen together in a project. Read on.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli grabbed many headlines for their on-off relationship in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While many thought that the ex-flames will finally sort differences on 's show, things took a nasty turn. Madhu lost her cool and hit Vishal several times with a frying pan, leading to her eviction. But, this was not only Madhu's end on the show but also her relationship with Vishal. Post the show, the two admitted that they don't wish to be with each other anymore, and their relationship has ended, leaving their fans disappointed.

However looks like there's some good news for ViRima fans, as the duo is all set to collaborate for an upcoming project. According to reports in an entertainment portal, Madhurima and Vishal have joined hands once again for Zee TV’s upcoming romantic special, Salaam E Ishq. The ex-flames will perform a sizzling dance on a romantic track reminiscing their old memories together. Well, if this news stands to be true, #ViRima fans are sure going to be excited to see their favourite couple share some lovey-dovey moments again. However, no official statements are made either by the actors or the channel until now.

For the unversed, Vishal and Madhu played the lead roles in Chandrakanta, where they fell in love with each other. The two also participated in Nach Baliye 9 and were declared as one of the runner-ups. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Madhu and Vishal back on-screen? Do you think this act will rekindle their lost romance again? Are you missing their chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

