Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh & others have a happy reunion; See PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and others recently had an amazing reunion. Check out their pictures.

It has been just a few days since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end but the news and controversies related to the contestants have not ended yet. Despite getting involved in numerous fights and disagreements inside the house, all of them currently share a good rapport which is quite evident from respective their social media handles. Recently, a few of the housemates including Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and others had an amazing reunion.

The pictures of their reunion have now become viral on social media. Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi are among others who joined Arti, Mahira, and Paras at the memorable reunion. This party has been organized by Shefali and her husband and what we can figure out from the pictures is that all of them had a blast together. Arti Singh has added a caption on her post that reads, “If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks, Shefali for an amazing get together!!!

Check out the pictures below:

However, few other ex-contestants are missing from the scene including Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Abu Malik, Shefali Bagga, Siddharth Dey, and Koena Mitra. Talking about Paras and Shehnaaz, the two of them are currently a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. On the other hand, Asim Riaz has also bagged a few good projects.

