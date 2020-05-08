Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill's video ranting about dishes instead of living the dream is hilarious; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill definitely has some of the funniest videos ever and here is another one of them. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is a dream that every contestant lives and while a lot happens during the show, the fame that people garner post the show is amazing. Shehnaaz, who is known as the Punjab ki has been having a fun time while at home during the lockdown and a lot of her problems happens to be with the novel COVID 19 virus. The actress has been creating fun videos on Tik Tok while at home and some of them seem to have all our attention as they keep getting funnier.

In the latest video she shared, the singer seems to be talking about the one thing that was supposed to happen post Bigg Boss is her popularity and the fame that comes her way. However, she also went on to express how at a time she thought that her hands will start painting because of giving all these autographs, but her hands are painting after doing the utensils instead. And what makes it better is her comic timing in the video.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video right here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill shares photo with Sidharth Shukla and we wonder if she is missing him

Meanwhile, the singer will soon be seen in another music video, this time with Jassie Gill and the song is called Keh Gayi Sorry. Among other things, the actress also spoke about her bond with Sidharth Shukla recently and revealed how they are friends and they will always be. The actress also expressed how she regrets picking up Mujhse Shaadi Karoge while Bigg Bos 13 was a dream for her.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Isntagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×