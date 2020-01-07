Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Manveer Gujar are all praises for Sidharth Shukla; Here's Why

Ex Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Manveer Gujar have recently reacted to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukal's recent tiff in the BB 13 house. Here's who they backed.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the most discussed couple of Bigg Boss 13. But, yesterday they became the talk-of-the-town again, but not for the right reasons. While we've always seen them get into Tom and Jerry fights, last night's episode was not something what SidNaaz fans expected. Yesterday, Shehnaaz showed everyone her ugliest and mad side as she not only hurt herself, but also hit Sidharth Shukla in a fit of rage. Well, all this happened as in a bid to make Shehnaaz laugh, Sidharth decided to tease her in every possible way.

While Shehnaaz got extremely annoyed with Sidharth's antics, many fans including ex Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Manveer Gujar were all praises for Sidharth Shukla as he showed another side to his personality. They adored him as this was the first time Sidharth revealed his funny and witty version, as we've always seen him as an angry young man. Both these former contestants took to their Twitter handles to shower praises for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and applauded him for his unique way of entertainment. Devoleena, who was seen flirting with Sidharth in the BB 13 house, went speechless and sent out a sweet message with only laughing emojis. BB 10 winner Manveer Gujar revealed that though he was always a fan of Sidharth, he has started him liking him more after his funny act yesterday. Lauding Siddharth, he said that the Balika Vadhu actor knows people very well. He called Sid a pure entertainer and a perfect Macho man.

Check out Devo and Manveer singing praises for Sid here:

Saw #BiggBoss13 Omg!!!!! I was a Fan of #SidharthShukla but now as a person (no ego)... he knows people very well!! ... he is a pure entertainer and a perfect Macho man. I love him. — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 7, 2020

Sid fans have also come out in his support and loved his new funny side. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you enjoy Sidharth poking fun at Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

