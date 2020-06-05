Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's new music video titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar; See POSTER

Bigg Boss 13 duo Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are gearing up for another music video together and the poster is out now and fans can't keep calm. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana won hearts both inside and outside the house. The two have had quite the journey up until here and have come a long way. Both of them keep us entertained with their photos together and all the PDA they indulge in from time to time. None the less, fans have been rooting for the couple not just off-screen, but also off-screen as they did a music video together and it was a super hit.

Recently, the announcement about their next music video has been doing the rounds and they have finally taken to social media to make the announcement. Asim took to social media and wrote, "After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #khyaalRakhyaKar out on 10th June. Beautifully sung by @preetindermusic ft. Me & @iamhimanshikhurana." In no time, fans seemed to be excited about the video and poured in loads of love to the duo.

Check out Asim Riaz's post here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana drop a hint about their new music video

Both Asim and Himanshi have teased fans with an upcoming collaboration recently and well, we sure know that fans have been waiting to see the two on-screen once again soon. With this announcement, fans are back at rooting for their favourites and we bet the music video will be a bigger hit than the one earlier as everyone is mighty excited about it.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×