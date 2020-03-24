Bigg Boss 13 duo Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz video calling each other has fans going all hearts

Bigg Boss 13 love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are keeping up with the quarantine situation with a video call. Check out Himanshi's post right here.

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have quite the fan following and while both of them have done well on the reality show, the two were soon spotted together post the show came to an end. In fact, Asim also visited Himanshi in Chandigarh and their photos and videos together have had fans gushing over the two. However, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, it looks like everyone is maintaining social distancing and so are these two.

Himanshi has always been active on Twitter and she often keeps updating fans on what is up with her and Asim. And now, Himanshi has shared a photo where we can see her on a video call with Asim and oh boy, are fans relieved. Himanshi added some hearts along with the post and that is exactly what the fans seem to be feeling now that they have finally gotten an Asimanshi post after all this time, and post their music video they did together.

Check out Himanshi Khurana's post of video calling Asim Riaz here:

Meanwhile, both of them have received quite the love for their music video, and in fact, Asim also did a video with Jacqueline Fernandes which also seemed to have been a decent hit with the audiences. Given Asim and Himanshi's popularity, the two sure seem to have great things ahead of them.

Credits :Twitter

