Bigg Boss 13 duo Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh share sparkling chemistry in PHOTOS from upcoming act

Bigg Boss 13 duo Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh are all set to reunite on screen and well, it sure is going to be a treat for their fans. Check out the photos here.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been in the news ever since the two did their first show together. However, it was only after their show that they were back in the news, but not for very good reasons. Madhurima and Vishal have done two reality shows together, and both of them saw the ex-couple fight with each other on multiple occasions over multiple reasons, but looks like that has come to an end now.

Reports about the two gearing up for a dance performance have been doing the rounds for a while now, and well, it looks like it is true after all since now, photos are here as well. Madhurima and Vishal have also been a part of Nach Baliye, and even though the duo fought, they did have quite the chemistry when they came on stage together, and it is no different just yet. While the two are all decked up for the performance, some of the stills bear testimony to the fact that they still do have quite the equation.

Check out Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 saw Madhurima get evicted from the house due to her violent streak on the show, and Vishal was the reason behind the same. Vishal, on the other hand, made it quite ahead but got eliminated in the last week of the show.

Credits :Instagram

