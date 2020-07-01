Bigg Boss 13 duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma record a lockdown song called Hashtag Love

While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have worked together on multiple occasions already, it looks like there is no stopping them as there is something new that they have in store for fans.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma sure seem to have hit it off post the show and while the two have already featured in a music video, there are back with another one, and this time, it is a song by Meet Brothers, called Hashtag Love. The two have shot for it from their homes amid the lockdown and while it is a romantic track, it has been sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa. Mahira recently got talking about it in a recent chat and she had some insight to give.

She revealed how it is an urban song for the new age people and they have come up with this song to uplift the sad vibe around. She added how since they couldn't do anything as such, they decided to bring some entertainment into peoples lives. She also spoke about the song and revealed how it is a song that sees Paras as a chef while she is a dancer and they both are doing their thing and it is a peppy track and a touching number.

Meanwhile, Mahira recently spoke about Paras in an interview with us and said, "I am very happy that he understands things very well. Whatever he said (about letting the relationship build organically) is perfect, any relationship should be organic. We all know how relationships are formed on shows and there is a hype for some time and then they split. The foundation of our relationship is friendship and I don't want to worry about the future. For me, this friendship is more important, understanding is very important. Boyfriend, girlfriend toh bante rahenge."

