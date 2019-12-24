Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Dalljiet Kaur re enters show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as Antara

Dalljiet Kaur, who won hearts with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is all set to return in her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as Antara. Read on to know more.

Dalljiet Kaur gained immense love during her stint the in the Bigg Boss house. Though she couldn't survive more in the house, and was eliminated within a week, she surely has won many hearts. And now, the beautiful diva is to make a comeback on her popular show Guddan Tumse na Ho Payega. Yes, the Dalljiet is all set to woo everyone with her acting chops as Antara in the show. Dalljiet, is quite active on social media and often keeps surprising her fans with the happenings in her life.

Recently one of her fan pages, shared the promo her re-entry in the show as Antara Jindal. In the promo video, Dalljiet is seen donning a blue saree with a pink blouse and open tresses. Yes, she has changed her avtar and looks mesmerizing as always. She is seen burning pictures of Akshat and Guddan's photos with anger fuming in her eyes. Her hatred for them is quite evident from her face, and she is all set to ruin their lives. She promises to remove Guddan from Akshat's life and claims that the latter should be with her. We must say the promo is quite promising and we can't wait to see Dalljiet playing the fiery antagonist once again. Also, we can s that Antara will see no boundaries this time, and will do all it takes to create a storm in Akshat and Guddan’s relationship.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's fiery comeback as Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega again:

What are your thoughts on the same? How did you find Dalljiet's comeback, and what are your expectations with Antara this time? Also, how did you find her new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

