Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Madhurima Tuli roped in for Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2?

Latest reports suggest that former BB 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli is all set to return to TV with Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha's show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Madhurima Tuli, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant made many heads turn with her stint on the show. From flirting with Sidharth Shukla to her fights with Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma, the actress was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Well, things went overboard when she hit ex flamed Vishal aggressively with a pan and asked her to leave his home. Yes, the pretty face garnered a lot of attention for her infamous 'frying pan' incident.

Well, after all this drama, there's some good news for all Madhurima Tuli fans. The actress is apparently going to make a comeback on small-screen with a daily soap. Yes, you read that right! Madhurima Tuli has apparently been roped in for Yash Patnaik's upcoming show. Yes, we're talking about Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. As per reports in a leading entertainment portal, makers have roped in the Chandrakanta actress for the thriller. Reportedly, Madhu will play a pivotal role in IMMJ 2. However, no official announcements have been made either by the makers or Madhurima regarding the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli calls off her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh; Says 'I am done with him'

Talking about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 it will also star Rrahul Sudhir as the second male lead. The show revolves around the concept of love, revenge and sacrifice. Apparently, the show will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors once Bigg Boss 13 is concluded. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Madhurima back in action? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 PROMO: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha weave a story of love, revenge and sacrifice

Credits :Tellychakkar

Read More