Bigg Boss 13 ex inmate Dalljiet Kaur RECALLS her last conversation with Kushal Punjabi as he commits suicide

Kushal Punjabi Suicide: Dalljiet Kaur, who was very close to Kushal Punjabi recalled her last conversation with the late actor on his sudden demise. Here's what she wrote.

The sudden death of TV actor Kushal Punjabi has shook the whole Telly world. Since morning emotional messages and heartfelt note for the late actor have been pouring in from every nook and corner. Kushal's friends, family, colleagues are left totally shocked and stunned. From Kushal's Ishq Mein Marjawan co-stars , Aalisha Panwar to his friends from the fraternity like Shweta Tiwari and , everyone is mourning the actor's untimely heavenly adobe. Now, Kushal's close friend and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant has also expressed her sadness on his death. Yes, we're talking about Dalljiet Kaur.

Dalljiet Kaur, who shared an close bond with Kushal Punjabi, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a emotional note for the late actor. The actress in her message revealed details about the last conversation that she had with the late actor. She said that was extremely elated and excited for a circuit race that he was going to be a part of. Dalljeet also revealed that he was the only person who ever posted her newspaper and has always stood by her in good and bad times.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi passes away; Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional note

Dalljiet is unable to believe that Kushal is no more between us, and wishes to meet and call him like before. She refused to trust the fact, and said that Kushal will always stay in front of her eyes, smiling and sharing good memories with her. A teary-eyed Dalljiet asked people to help her understand that Kushal's death is not true and rather it is a gimmick. Like everyone else, Dalljiet is left heartbroken after her BFF's shocking demise.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi to Pratyusha Banerjee: THESE TV celebrities committed suicide and their deaths left us shocked

The 37-year-old was found hanging in his Pali Hill residence by the police this morning. Some reports suggest that he ended his life due to issues in his personal life, while some blame his financial crisis for the big step. Though any official revelations by his family have not been made yet.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

Credits :Instagram

Read More