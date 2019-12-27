Bigg Boss 13 ex inmate Dalljiet Kaur RECALLS her last conversation with Kushal Punjabi as he commits suicide
The sudden death of TV actor Kushal Punjabi has shook the whole Telly world. Since morning emotional messages and heartfelt note for the late actor have been pouring in from every nook and corner. Kushal's friends, family, colleagues are left totally shocked and stunned. From Kushal's Ishq Mein Marjawan co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar to his friends from the fraternity like Shweta Tiwari and Karan Patel, everyone is mourning the actor's untimely heavenly adobe. Now, Kushal's close friend and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant has also expressed her sadness on his death. Yes, we're talking about Dalljiet Kaur.
Dalljiet Kaur, who shared an close bond with Kushal Punjabi, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a emotional note for the late actor. The actress in her message revealed details about the last conversation that she had with the late actor. She said that was extremely elated and excited for a circuit race that he was going to be a part of. Dalljeet also revealed that he was the only person who ever posted her newspaper and has always stood by her in good and bad times.
Dalljiet is unable to believe that Kushal is no more between us, and wishes to meet and call him like before. She refused to trust the fact, and said that Kushal will always stay in front of her eyes, smiling and sharing good memories with her. A teary-eyed Dalljiet asked people to help her understand that Kushal's death is not true and rather it is a gimmick. Like everyone else, Dalljiet is left heartbroken after her BFF's shocking demise.
This is how I remember u ... we spoke a few days back... u were excited about the circuit race ... u were happy to be fit .... u were as encouraging as always ... no one has ever posted a newspaper article like this showing the excitement like u always did... in the worst of my times u stood by me and held me tight .... u were always there kushal and I want u here forever .... I can’t not call u anymore... I can’t believe these people teling me this shit about u ... u were strong as hell and I know nothing could make u this weak... someone plzzzz tel me this is some stupid gimmick... tell me it’s not true.... Kushal please call me and laugh about it ... please don’t let anyone tell me u r not there anymore ... I refuse to believe it ..... I refuse to believe this ........ I love u kushal and u r in front of my eyes right now smiling and talking about ur son telling me how naughty he is... please someoneeee tel me this is not true!!!!
The 37-year-old was found hanging in his Pali Hill residence by the police this morning. Some reports suggest that he ended his life due to issues in his personal life, while some blame his financial crisis for the big step. Though any official revelations by his family have not been made yet.
