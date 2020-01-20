Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima: Sidharth Shukla realised I felt left out & was just trying to cheer me up

Madhurima Tuli opens up on Sidharth Shukla flirting with her inside Bigg Boss 13 house, her equation with Rashami Desai. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons for the reality show. The hosted show recently saw Madhurima Tuli make an exit after her 'frying pan' episode with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima opened up on mild flirting by Sidharth Shukla and her changing equation with .

"I think, yes. He has been very nice. He felt that I was feeling left out and he was there. He made sure to cheer me up and I was enjoying it too. I have had fun with him. In the middle, even I had an argument with him, but then we became normal. He even tried to make me understand that Vishal is instigating me. I think by the time I understood, it was too late," Madhurima said while talking about her equation with Sidharth. She added that even Vikas Gupta warned him about Vishal but she did not listen to him.

About her equation with Rashami, Madhurima added, "Rashami and I were friends from before. But later on, she got more friendly with Vishal. Vishal never liked me in that group. He used to make me feel left out."

Madhurima has also apologised for her violent behaviour inside the house but maintained that "she doesn't regret what happened." Salman Khan asked Madhurima to leave the house post that, however, Vishal continues to be inside the house.

Credits :Pinkvilla

