Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh postpones pre birthday celebration in Maldives amidst Coronavirus scare

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh has pushed her pre-birthday celebrations in Maldives to keep Coronavirus at bay. Read on.

Arti Singh became a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Much to everyone's surprise, the actress reached the grand finale and made it to the Top 5. The beautiful diva is going to turn a year older in some days (April 5), but there's some sad news. Arti has postponed her pre-birthday celebrations in the Maldives owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Yes, Arti had lovingly planned the trip as a gift to her dear mother, who is fond of the island nation, but the situations don't seem to work in her favour.

The BB 13 contestant has decided to push the celebrations, as it is not safe to go out during this COVID-19 crisis. Talking about it, Arti shared, 'I always wanted to take my mommy to the Maldives and thus had planned this trip. But, at this time as a citizen, we must stay indoors and not travel. Traveling and enjoying can be done when the time is right. So, I'm postponing the trip, to ensure the safety of my family and those everyone around us.'

Arti who had been locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house for close to 4 months, revealed how it feels to stay indoors and why it is important in the current scenario. 'Honestly, while we were locked away earlier, at least there were 12-13 of us at one given time in the house. I've been cooking, working out and catching up on series but yes it's difficult to stay indoors and not be able to meet up with friends or even go to the gym.'

But Arti truly feels there are many more things to worry about and think about than the mere self-isolation practice, which is only for our good. She said, 'Most of us are cribbing about boredom, but I truly am worried is for daily way workers. I hope that each one helps those working for us to create a chain of humanity globally.'

