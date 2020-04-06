Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh wishes to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh has expressed her desire to work in The Kapil Sharma Show and supernatural series Naagin. Read on.

Arti Singh needs no introduction. She gained massive popularity with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she couldn't win the title, she surely won many hearts. The actress celebrated her birthday yesterday (April 5) amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While Arti is waiting for good offers after BB 13, she has expressed her wish to be part of a comedy show and a supernatural thriller. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin.

In a recent chat with the Times of India, Arti revealed that she desires to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Arti said that she wishes to do a dancing reality show now. However, if Kapil Sharma gives her a chance to be on his show, then it will be damn fun. She mentioned that TKSS is of the biggest comedy shows in India, so she would definitely like to give it a try. Moreover, comedy runs in her family, so she wants to take up a comedy show if it is good and worthy.

The actress' brother Krushna Abhishek is also a part of TKSS. About the same, she said that Krushna is doing a fabulous job as Sapna Parlourwali and she is extremely proud of him. She revealed that she has seen him perform live and everyone, from the audience to the celebrities gets really excited to see his act.

Not only comedy, but Arti also wishes to explore the genre of the supernatural drama, which is creating hype on Indian Television now. The pretty face revealed that she would not mind signing a project like Naagin if it is offered to her. She said that it is a big deal and if it is helping her career then there's no harm in doing it. She added that it would only be impractical to think that a show like Waaris will get to her every time in her acting journey. For the unversed, Arti's BFF, , is a part of Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria.

