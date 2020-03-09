Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s RECENT pic is all things love; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who were seen in Bigg Boss 13, are making us go aww over their lovestruck picture. Take a look:

Bigg Boss 13 was not just popular for its in-house fights and controversies but it also ruled the headlines because of its love stories as well. While we still drool over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s mushy chemistry, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana love affair also continue to grab the eyeballs. In fact, Asim and Himanshi, or AsiManshi as fans call them, seems to be heads over heels in love with each other and are making the most of their time together post BB13.

In fact, Himanshi often gives the fans a glimpse of her cute moments with Asim. But her recent click with Bigg Boss 13 first runner up is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, AsiManshi was seen twinning in black and couldn’t take their eyes off each other. While Asim looked dapper in a black shirt, Himanshi gave perfect Punjabi kudi vibes in her black and golden suit as she had her dupatta on her head. The Punjabi actress captioned the pictures with a lovestruck caption and wrote, “Tu kalla hi sohna nai.” Their cute chemistry in the picture certainly made us go aww and it has received over two lakh likes within an hour.

Take a look at Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s new pic:

Interestingly, after winning hearts with their romantic equation in Bigg Boss 13, the love birds are all set to collaborate professionally. Asim and Himanshi will be seen sharing the screen space in a music video soon. In fact, the duo has also been sharing pics from their shooting which has got the fans excited about their first project together.

